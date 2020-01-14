HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A grass fire in Henry County quickly escalated into a raging inferno, setting two vacant structures ablaze.
The fire happened Monday night on the 100 block of Watercress Court near Flippen Road.
Henry County Fire says a small, unoccupied home and a workshop in the area were both badly damaged.
No injuries were reported.
