Atlanta, GA (CBS46) The Henry County Police officer severely injured after being shot in the face while investigating a complaint at a dentist's office is recovering and has been transferred to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta.
Officer Michael Smith was injured in the shooting on December 6 at the business on the 300 block of Jonesboro Road in McDonough.
The Henry County Police Department says the suspect went to the dental office and began disrupting the business. Employees called 911 and when officer Smith arrived, that's when the shooting occurred.
The suspect, 53-year-old Dimaggio McNelly was shot dead, while Officer Smith was taken to Grady Hospital in Atlanta in critical condition.
The GBI will conduct its independent investigation. Once complete, it will be turned over to the Henry County District Attorney’s Office for review.
To donate to the GoFundMe page, click here.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.