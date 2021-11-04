HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — The Henry County Police Department is looking for a man they believe is responsible for shooting a police officer who was investigating a domestic dispute in the area of Keys Ferry Road and Floresta Drive in McDonough.
The assault reportedly happened around 6 p.m. Nov. 4. Police are now looking for 22-year-old Jordan Jackson. He left the scene of the assault in a 2016 white Honda Civic with the GA license plate RXF0384.
Anyone with information about Jackson should call Det. Hansrote at 470-454-7623 or the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121.
Henry County PD says the police officer was transported to Atlanta Medical Center. The officer's condition is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Check bac for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.