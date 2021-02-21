A metro Atlanta police department is asking the public to lend a helping hand for those in need in Texas.
Henry County police and the American Legion 516 have partnered to help supply water to the people of Texas after this month’s deadly winter storm.
Both groups are asking residents to donate one case of water, which will be transported to Texas on Wednesday morning.
According to a Facebook post, “people across the state of Texas are in great need of fresh drinkable water after the winter storms, which have destroyed their water supply. This needs to be done quickly, time is of the essence.”
Police are accepting water donations between Sunday and Wednesday morning at a donation trailer parked at Red Hawk Field located at 143 Henry Parkway, McDonough GA 30253. There will be someone at the site from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
If the trailer is unlocked, officials are asking donors to place the water inside, and if locked, place the water on the sidewalk next to the trailer.
