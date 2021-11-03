STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (CBS46) — Henry County police are investigating a robbery involving two U-Haul trucks at a store in Stockbridge.
It happened on Wednesday at around 3 a.m. Officers responded to reports of a burglary in progress at a store along North Henry Boulevard.
Upon arrival, the officers found two U-Haul trucks were actively running. One of the trucks was apparently used to enter the building.
It is unknown at this time whether anything was actually taken. The perpetrator remains at large.
Henry County Police Detectives are continuing to investigate.
