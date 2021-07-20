HENRY County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Crime scene investigators combed through a wooded area Tuesday next to the Kroger shopping center off of Hudson Bridge Road in Stockbridge.
“It’s concerning, I mean it’s weird,” Henry County resident Angela Thompson said.
Police discovered unidentified human remains in the brush near Willis Drive and Oakwood Manor Drive.
“It’s very surprising to be honest because this is not normal. We’ll get things every now and then, but to get a body here just lying on the side of the street is different,” Henry County resident Demetrius Lewis said.
Dozens of law enforcement officers with the Henry County Police Department and GBI responded to the scene but would not discuss details of the crime.
“Almost two weeks ago a lady was murdered over on Hudson Bridge Road in a subdivision over there and her body has not been recovered at this time,” Henry County resident Darlene Likely said.
Needless to say, this has caused quite the commotion in the community for those at the shopping center next door.
“It bothers me a whole lot because this is a safe place. Stockbridge is a safe family-oriented place, secure, hardly any crime at all and it’s devastating,” Likely said.
Police have not identified the body or said how long the remains had been in the woods.
“It’s a fairly nice community. It’s quiet. It’s normally peaceful,” Thompson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.