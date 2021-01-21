Police in Henry County reported that they have located a"critically missing woman" by the name of Courtney Summerlin early Friday afternoon.
Henry County Police said Summerlin was last seen near Old Jackson Road in Locust Grove, Georgia on Tuesday. According to police, she could be driving a 2004 Champagne-colored Honda CRV and she may be in Sharpsburg, Georgia or headed to Denver, Colorado.
The description of Summerlin said she is 5 feet tall, weighs approximately 122 pounds, has dirty blonde hair and she has multiple tattoos including: a heart on her shoulder, four-leaf-clover on her neck, flowers down her side, and an owl tattoo from the movie Labyrinth on her thigh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.