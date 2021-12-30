HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident in Hampton from the morning of Dec. 18.
At approximately 3:31 a.m., the driver of an unknown dark-colored vehicle ran over a pedestrian who was lying on the roadway.
The vehicle slowed down and turned on its flashers as the fire crews arrived on scene.
Police are not looking to press charges at this time.
Anyone with information on the vehicle and/or driver, please contact Investigator C. Godfrey at 770-288-7240 or the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.