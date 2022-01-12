Henry County looking for fraud suspect

Courtesy: Henry County Police Department

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Henry County police are looking for a man accused of depositing a fraudulent check worth $40,000 into a Bank of America ATM.

Police say it happened in September of 2021 along North Henry Boulevard in Stockbridge. After the account was opened, approximately $27,000 was fraudulently withdrawn. 

Anyone with information about the incident or identification of the man seen here should contact Sgt. M. Gleason at 770-288-8265, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text tips, videos and photos to 770-220-7009.

