MCDONOUGH, Ga (CBS46) -- Henry County Police is asking for the public's help in identifying two individuals suspected of shoplifting power tools from Home Depot.
The crime occurred on Feb. 23 at the Home Depot located at 1750 Jonesboro Road in McDonough. A man and woman were captured on surveillance footage with the items.
They were seen leaving the store in a Mazda hatchback vehicle with stolen tag. Anyone that recognizes the duo or has knowledge of the incident is asked to call Detective Sergeant Roberts or Henry Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121.
