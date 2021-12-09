HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Henry County Police Department is on the scene of a shooting involving their officers in Ellenwood, according to the department.
The shooting happened in the 1700 block of Panola Road. The police department says the scene is secured and the area is safe.
At this time, it is unknown if anyone was injured.
A video posted by ATL Uncensored appears to show someone lying on the pavement after the shooting (video may be disturbing to some viewers -- view at your own risk).
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist.
CBS46 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.
MAP OF THE AREA
