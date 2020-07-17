HENRY County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Henry County School District announced Friday that it will delay the start of the school year until August 17.
Board members made the formal decision to begin the year utilizing the previously announced Scenario 2 option that was developed and shared back in June, according to the press release.
Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis said,"We want to thank everyone for their completion of the learning option selection from July 8 through today, because it was our sincere hope to be able to provide an option under our Scenario 1 that allowed families the choice of returning to our campuses if they felt comfortable doing so."
"After extensive preparations, conversations, and reviewing the data and feedback from families and employees, we will be utilizing our Scenario 2 that articulated a virtual start to the school year for all families," Davis added.
School officials say families are encouraged to continue to use the district’s Back-to-School webpage for the latest updates to our Frequently Asked Questions and additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.