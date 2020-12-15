Students attending school in Henry County will return from winter break beginning Jan. 11.
The board of education formally amended the 2020-2021 school year calendar to include the new start date, as well as the addition of seven teacher workdays.
“Our teachers have done an amazing job during this school year,” said Superintendent Mary Elizbeth Davis. “Starting with delaying the beginning of a regular school year just weeks before the original start date and moving all learning to remote, the educators in our school district have adapted to more changes than are common in order to meet the evolving needs of teaching during a pandemic.”
Teacher workdays (no campus or virtual school) are:
- Jan. 6 -8
- Jan. 29
- Feb. 12
- March 12
- April 23
“Our teachers have worked harder than ever to provide a high-quality education during this uncommon school year,” said Vice-Chair Holly Cobb. “These extra days for our educators will ensure they have plenty of time to prepare for the rigors and challenges of teaching in a hybrid setting to reach every student.”
The extended winter break will not impact the May 26 end of school year. Graduation plans for the Class of 2021 are approved and include a ceremonies held May 19 -28 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.
To view an updated version of the calendar, families are encouraged to visit the district website: visit www.henry.k12.ga.us.
