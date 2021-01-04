Henry County Schools plans to move to full remote learning as of January 11 after seeing the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the county.
According to the school system, the targeted return date for optional on-campus learning has now been pushed to January 25.
A decision such as this is not made in isolation, and like similar critical decisions made during this pandemic, we are confident in the sound collaboration with trusted partners and experts. Along with the full endorsement and agreement from the board of education, our school community will continue its successful efforts in providing an exceptional educational experience and a focus on the health and wellbeing of all students, staff, families, and community members.
The system said more information on essential operations and remote learning will be released later this week.
