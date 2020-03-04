HENRY Co., GA (CBS46)—Looking for a job in the public school system?
Henry County Schools is gearing up for its annual Teacher Job Fair.
According to Henry County officials, Henry County is the fastest-improving school district in metro-Atlanta and they are striving to become the highest-achieving district in the state.
The job fair will take place at McDonough High School (155 Postmaster Drive, McDonough) on March 21 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.
Attendees to the job fair should hold or be eligible for a Georgia Educator Certificate by the start of the 2020-2021 school year.
Additionally, perspective educators are encouraged to complete an online application at https://bit.ly/38p2uiC.
The school district is looking to fill the following positions:
- K-12 Classroom Teachers
- CTAE Teachers
- K-12 Exceptional Student Education Teachers
- School Psychologists
- Speech and Language Pathologists ($3,000 supplement)
- School Counselors ($750-$1,500 supplements)
- Social Workers
“This is a great opportunity for candidates to network with school and district leaders regarding their employment needs,” noted Chief Human Resources Officer Valerie Suessmith. “We routinely attract some of the top teachers and candidates, each seeking to become a part of the Henry County Schools family.”
Henry County Schools is comprised of over 50 schools with 6,000 employees and 43,000+ students attending school each day.
If you need further assistance, please call the Human Resource Services Division at 770-957-5107.
