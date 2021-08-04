HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – Thousands of students in Henry County are heading into the classrooms this Wednesday for their first day of school.
This comes just one day after the county issued a state of emergency in response to an uptick in Covid-19 cases that has Piedmont Hospital at capacity.
However, Henry County Schools Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis says the district is choosing to keep masks optional for its students and staff.
“We don’t have to step backwards,” says Dr. Davis, “we have normalized wearing a mask, that is your personal added layer of prevention, and we encourage that if it is a safety precaution for you and your family.”
Some parents are still on edge about the district’s decision.
Tiffani McGee, who was dropping off her daughter at Dutchtown Elementary School says she’s having to choose between her child’s education and her health.
“I wish all teachers had on their mask,” says McGee, “but I bought a barrier for my daughter to go around her and she’s double masked, so I’ve done what I can to protect her.”
Dr. Davis says right now, the school district is focusing on getting educators vaccinated. Teachers and staff working for Henry County Schools will receive $1,000 for getting the vaccine by September 30th.
“It is about leading people through this, not back to what we did when we didn’t know anything about it,” says Dr. Davis, “and leading people through that is through a vaccine.”
