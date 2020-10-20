HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Henry County Board of Education announced Tuesday the start date for Phase 4 of their Return-to-Campus Plan.
During the Special Called Meeting on Monday board members voted to set the start date on October 26, and according to officials, this is the final phase of the board-approved hybrid learning plan which gives families the option of remote or on-campus learning for their students.
On September 14, county schools entered phase 1 and then they welcomed students back to campus in a split schedule two weeks later on September 28. School officials told CBS46 News that students receiving special education services in a self-contained program were allowed to return to campus five days a week starting in Phase 2.
“Our numbers continue to be well below the threshold that has been set to indicate unfavorable conditions in our county,” said Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis.
All Pre-K through 8th-grade students were allowed to return five days a week starting October 5, while high school students remained on a split schedule until a date was agreed on by the board, according to the press release.
As for high school students choosing on-campus learning, they will now be able to return to the school building five days a week.
“We continue to be aware of the health metrics and have gone so far as to make them publicly available to our community members," said Davis.
"Our purpose with this final phase of returning to our campuses is to allow for that full-week return for high school students choosing to learn on campus. Students wanting to remain remote will continue to have that option," she added.
The county will continue to provide a hybrid-learning option for all families in the district.
District officials say families selecting one option or the other can change their mind after their initial selection, but they encourage families to stick with their selection for an extended period to ensure stability for their child’s learning
