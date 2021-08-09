HENRY County, Ga. (CBS46) - The Henry County Board of Education announced new school mask rules Monday in a social media post addressed to parents.
Due to a "significant acceleration of COVID-19 cases" within the county, the district says it's moving to Level 4 of its COVID-19 Management Plan & Continuum of Multi-Layered Mitigation Strategies.
As of Monday, there were 69 confirmed positive cases of Covid-19 across Henry County school campuses, along with 413 individuals quarantined, per the district's website
The new adjustment means masks are now required for all indoor spaces with further reduction of indoor seating capacities for extracurricular events and public meetings.
"The latest measure comes after careful consideration and consultation with our trusted health officials and government leaders" said the Henry County Board of Education.
Many parents took to the social post to applaud the district's decision, while others expressed frustration over the new policy.
"Thank you! For keeping school open but also helping keep everyone safe. Win/win" said one parent.
Several parents also expressed concerns beyond masking including class sizes and social distancing.
"There is no way to distance the students though. No problem with the masks but they can’t socially distance you have the classes packed with students!!!" said another parent.
In addition to schools, the Henry County Board of Education is also reducing capacity for its meetings which start Monday night. The board said capacity in the ballroom will be reduced to 33% for a total of 92 people.
