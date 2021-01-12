The Henry County Sheriff's Department is mourning the loss of another employee to COVID-19.
On yesterday, the department announced the passing of Telecommunication Operator Michael "Mike" Delay via Facebook. Delay died on Sunday, January 10, at Piedmont Newton Hospital due to complications of COVID-19.
The announcement comes after a deputy with the department, Nicholas Howell, 36, died from COVID complications days earlier. His funeral was held on Saturday.
Arrangements are still being made for Delay and will be shared when completed.
