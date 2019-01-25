HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- A Henry County student has been named the district's top speller for the second year in a row.
Ananya Augustine, a seventh grader at Hickory Flat Elementary, spelled correctly 'etymology' and 'obsequious' making earning her the district's top honor.
A total of 34 competitors from elementary and middle schools took part in this year’s event at the Henry County Performing Arts Center, with 4th through 8th grades represented.
Aayush Mehta, 7th grade student from Hampton Middle School, finished in second place, while Alexis Berzinski, 8th grade student from Locust Grove Middle School, finished in third place.
All three finalists will move on to the next competition for Region 5 at Edwards Middle School in Conyers on Saturday, February 23.
This year’s state spelling bee will be held in the Student Center on the Georgia State University campus in Atlanta on Friday, March 15.
