HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A Hampton High School teacher has been suspended for allegedly having inappropriate contact with students.
On Jan. 27, school resource officers along with the Henry County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Unit arrested 26-year-old Austin Smallwood on unrelated drug charges.
Details are limit, but authorities say Smallwood is being charged with 3 counts of sexual assault (felony) and 2 counts of electronically furnishing obscene material to a minor (misdemeanor).
The alleged incident is believed to have take place in December 2021 at Hampton High School. Smallwood has been placed on administrative leave and school officials have turned the matter over to law enforcement.
Smallwood is being held at the Henry County Jail. His first appearance is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 29.
