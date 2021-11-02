STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (CBS46) — Hundreds of voters were turned away from the polls in Stockbridge as voting machines at all three polling locations were down for hours, leaving Henry County residents voiceless on Election Day.
For two hours, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., Mayor Pro-Tem Alexander said all three of Stockbridge's polling locations experienced issues with their machines leaving residents unable to cast their ballot.
CBS46 received reports from eager voters frustrated that they could not cast their ballot. Stockbridge Mayor Pro-Tem Elton Alexander, who is not on the 2021 ballot, saying the situation is crippling the entire city.
"An unacceptable collapse of the voting system here in Stockbridge has taken place. We had plenty of notice and not one of the locations was set up properly. It's totally unacceptable and we need to make sure we get to the bottom of this," Alexander said. "We are citizens being turned away from the polls."
CBS46 is told it was a technology failure, attributed to software and connection issues that didn’t allow votes to go through.
To make matters worse, the mayor pro-tem says there weren’t back-up provisional ballots available at the polls.
Instead, voters were re-routed to 1-11 Davis Road, which, for the most part of the morning, held the only available polling place in the city.
The mayor pro-tem commented on the damage done to voter confidence in the system, as many people had to get to work or class for the remainder of the day.
Voting appears to be back up at First United Methodist Church while Red Oak is still working to bring their servers back. CBS46 will have the latest updates as more information becomes available.
