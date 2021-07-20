HENRY County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Henry County woman was sentenced to life in prison Monday, convicted of murdering her boyfriend.
The jury returned a guilty verdict against 26-year-old Aliyah Hopkins on charges of felony murderm, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
The jury determined that Hopkins had shot 18-year-old Lonnie Green in the chest with a handgun during an argument at her apartment in McDonough on September 19, 2019, with Green dying shortly after.
Henry County Superior Court Chief Judge Brian J. Amero handed down the life sentence, which included the possibility of parole with five years to serve, following the jury's four-hour deliberation.
Chief Assistant District Attorney Deborah Venuto and the District Attorney's Homicide and Gang Unit prosecuted the case.
