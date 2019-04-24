ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) It's a disease that's been kept in check for years, but now residents of Fulton County are officially being warned by public officials that an outbreak of Hepatitis A has hit the country.
Since June of last year, more than 250 cases have been recorded statewide, nine times higher than the total number of cases in 2017. Fulton County has seen 17 cases since January of this year. Health officials say catching it isn't hard.
"It's fairly easy, it can spread pretty quickly," said Mercy Care Nurse Practitioner Joy Fernandez De Narayan.
According to the CDC 140 people have died in the U.S. since 2016.
Offcials believe part of the cause of the outbreak can be attributed to an increase of Hepatitis A among adults who engage in risky behaviors. To help curtail the outbreak in Fulton County, officials are offering Hepatitis A vaccines to adults with certain risk behaviors such as drug users and people who experience unstable housing and homelessness.
"Those experiencing homelessness are most susceptible to Hepatitis A because of the lack of sanitation and the lack of public bathrooms, good hand washing practices and all that," said Narayan.
People experiencing yellowing of the skin, fatigue, nausea and vomiting are urged to seek medical attention.
Health officials say washing your hands for a full 30 seconds will go a long way to stopping the outbreak from spreading as ingesting the virus is the most common way to be infected.
