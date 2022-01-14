ATLANTA (CBS46) — A winter storm is headed towards North Georgia this weekend. It is expected to begin late Saturday night and will impact travel Sunday and Monday.
The storm is expected to bring snow and freezing rain, which means there could be black ice on the roads.
Georgia's governor asked people to stay home this weekend if at all possible. But, if you do have to drive, here are some tips:
- Check traffic and weather conditions before you leave
- Have a full tank of gas
- Make sure your tires are in good shape and properly inflated
- Check washer fluid and anti-freeze levels
- Reduce your speed
- Don't use cruise control
- Always travel with a cell phone and charger
- Bring tire chains if you have them
- Bring an emergency kit with an ice scraper, jumper cables, flares, flashlight, bag of cat litter or sand
- Bring extra warm clothing, gloves and blankets
SOURCE: AAA's winter driving tips
If the roads are covered with snow and/or ice, it is important to drive slowly and smoothly. Avoid taking off quickly, pumping anti-lock brakes, braking abruptly and turning quickly.
If you do start to skid, remember to look and steer in the direction you want to go.
Before you leave, clear snow and ice from your windshield and all windows. Also make sure your headlights are clean..
Drive with your headlights set to low during low visibility.
Reduce your speed even more if it is also windy.
If you do become stranded, do not leave your vehicle. If you can start your engine, do so periodically to keep warm. But, make sure ice and snow are not clogging the exhaust pipe.
