ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The historic Hurricane Ida made landfall over the southeast region August 29 as a strong Category 4 storm.
In the days since, hundreds of evacuees from Louisiana and Mississippi have made their way to the metro-Atlanta area, some with broken hearts, limited belongings and little resources.
CBS46 has compiled a list of resources around the area to help those impacted by this devastating storm.
Atlanta area
- First Presbyterian Church: 189 Church Street, Marietta, GA 30060
- Monday's from 4:00-7:00 p.m.
- 770-427-0293
- First Christian Church of Marietta: 569 Frasier St. SE, Marietta, GA 30060
- Monday's from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with proof of residency
- 7704283125
- Brumby Elementary School: 815 Terrell Mill Road, Marietta, GA 30067
- Tuesday's at 3:00 p.m. based on family size you only need name and place of residency
- 7707122660
- Green Acres Baptist Church: 591 Pat Mell Road SE, Smyrna, GA 30080
- Thursday's at 3:00 p.m. based on family size you only need name and place of residency
The American Red Cross has been spotted giving away $100 gas cards at gas stations across the metro area. To contact them, click here.
College Park Fire Station #3 has been giving out care packages to Hurricane Ida evacuees since Wednesday. Each package includes clothes, food, water and hygiene items. Call (678) 536-4689 for more information.
If you know of any other verified resources not listed above, please email news@cbs46.com.
Louisiana
In Louisiana, the state created a website solely dedicated to hurricane recovery.
New Orleans
In New Orleans, NOLA Ready tweeted that cooling centers around the city are open until September 3, daily from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
There are charging stations, water and Air Conditioning available to New Orleans residents. Pets are welcome.
Several meal stations are also available in New Orleans. World Central Kitchen is providing thousands of free meals in the coming days. They expect to give out 30,000 meals. You can find the nearest meal station here.
Disaster Relief Agencies
Hurricane Ida evacuees can register for help online with FEMA at disasterassistance.gov.
There is a questionnaire people can fill out to determine the type of assistance needed as well as an application to determine qualification.
