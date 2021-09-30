ATLANTA (CBS46) -- If you could get paid to watch 24 hours of paranormal documentaries, would you do it?
If you said yes, there may be a dream job opportunity for you this Halloween!
Streaming service Magellan TV is paying one person $100 an hour to watch paranormal documentaries for 24 hours, which adds up to $2,400.
The company said they are looking for a "brave individual" to watch a day's worth of paranormal documentaries and share about the experience on social media.
If you can complete the job, you win the $2,400 payout as well a a 1-year membership on Magellan TV.
To apply, click here.
