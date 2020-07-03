ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The City of Atlanta took to Twitter to announce several coronavirus test sites around the city as the Fourth of July holiday weekend kicks off Friday.

City officials say that if you have been in large crowds, then you should get tested at one of the following CORE locations listed below:

COVID-19 shows no sign of slowing down across U.S. No matter how you slice the numbers, COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc across the United States as the nationwide crisis shows a spike in many areas of the country.