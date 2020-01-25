Mandatory Credit: Photo by RHONA WISE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10532314f) A view of ongoing preparations during a media tour of the Hard Rock Stadium ahead of the American Football NFL Super Bowl LIV game Miami Gardens, Florida USA, 21 January 2020. Super Bowl LIV between the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs and NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers will be played on 02 February 2020 at Hard Rock Stadium. Super bowl LIV Preparations, Miami, USA - 21 Jan 2020