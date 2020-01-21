ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) It's another round of frigid overnight lows as temperatures have plummeted far below freezing with some areas of north Georgia in the low teens.
With the winds, some of those areas feel actually like single digit temperatures.
Highs are only expected to reach into the 40's on Tuesday with more brutal overnight lows. At least the clear skies will produce some sun!
We'll warm near 50 on Wednesday, which is about average for this time of year.
CBS46 Meteorologist also says a chance of rain will move in as we head into the weekend.
It's a bitter cold morning in north Georgia. Feels like single digits in some towns. I am tracking some rain for later this week on @cbs46 starting at 4:30 am pic.twitter.com/8Ze6ogslDC— Fred Campagna (@FredCampagna) January 21, 2020
