HereForGoodGA Campaign helping local small businesses stay afloat

COVINGTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- A nationwide campaign has already put more than $10,000 back into the pockets of local small businesses.
A Covington business started the #HereForGoodGA campaign.
They created a shirt design that financially supports local small businesses in the state of Georgia affected by the coronavirus outbreak.
“Pretty much devastated us,” said Taylor Barnett, the Founder/Owner of Rush Tees & Signs.
It’s all too common for local small businesses like Rush Tees & Signs, a print company in Covington, Georgia.
The coronavirus left the co-owners, Shelley Reagin and Taylor Barnett, wondering, what now?
“Calls stopped coming in, orders were cancelled, we were down to, probably, 5% of the revenue we were seeing before,” Barnett said.
Barnett said he saw a campaign in Tennessee and thought it would be a good idea for Georgia.
The #HereForGoodGA campaign is a nationwide movement, and Rush Tees & Signs is the official #HereForGoodGA hub for Georgia.
“It was a way for us to really help out, number one, keep our doors open, and number two, we saw so many other businesses struggling, and with this campaign, we feel like we can help so much,” added Barnett.
With every $20 shirt sold, $10 of that goes directly toward the business of the customer’s choosing.
They hired a local photographer to help spread the message.
“The numbers are crazy, within, I think it was 12 hours, we had sold 62 shirts or something…that’s $620!” said Cara Heard of Lush Art Paint and Sip Studio.
Heard said the boost in income is the difference between closing for good and having real shot at reopening.
“It’s going to make a huge difference in our numbers and our ability to pay bills and our ability to get back on track,” Heard said, “This gives me breathing room to figure it out.”
This helps offset lost income that many business owners are facing and will be facing for quite some time.
“They are starting to open up, they are starting to take clients back in, but I’ve seen firsthand, and heard from so many, that this has crippled them financially, and it’s not something they’re going to overcome quickly,” Barnett added.
He said it’s a good reminder that you’re not alone and almost everyone has been affected in some way.
“If somebody sees the shirt, someone else is wearing it as well, I hope it brings some positive vibes to the atmosphere,” said Barnett.
The goal is to earn as much money for local small businesses as possible so that when this is over, everyone is still here for good... and stronger than ever before.
Barnett said more than 150 businesses have already signed up. Rush Tees & Signs has sold more than 1000 shirts with $10,000 going to local businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.