ATLANTA (CBS46) — Valentine’s day is one week away and for many Americans, holiday shopping has already begun.
According to a survey by Lending Tree, the average American consumer spends $208 on Valentine's Day, whether it be a gift or special outing.
The survey also revealed that the length of a relationship could impact how much you end up spending. Couple who are together less than two years spend about $250. For those together longer than two years, that number drops to $175.
