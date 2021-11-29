ATLANTA (CBS46) — GivingTuesday is the Tuesday after Thanksgiving in the United States. It is touted as a "global generosity movement unleashing to the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world." The Giving Tuesday movement has helped raise more than $1 billion for online charitable giving worldwide since its creation in 2012.
On GivingTuesday, local nonprofits encourage residents of their communities to donate to their organizations.
Here are some local nonprofits accepting donations.
The Wellstar Foundation is accepting donations on GivingTuesday. The money will be used to help its members. For example, earlier this year, they help a team member who was diagnosed with a rare brain tumor and was on medical leave. If you would like to donate, click here.
Girls Inc. of Greater Atlanta is accepting donations. The nonprofit organization helps to empower girls in the metro Atlanta area. Click here to donate.
The Atlanta Humane Society is accepting donations to help one of their dogs named Hope, who has extremely advanced heartworm disease. The money that is donated will be used for Hope's hospice care and to help prevent other animals in Atlanta from the same fate. Supporters Lilly and Tobin will be matching gifts up to $20,000 on Giving Tuesday. Click here to donate.
30th Hosea Helps, which feeds and helps the homeless in metro Atlanta, will be hosting a telethon and open house on Nov. 30. Donations made via Facebook on Nov. 30 will be matched at 100%. Click here for more information.
Atlanta Children's Shelter is hoping to raise $24,000 in 24 hours on Giving Tuesday to help break the cycle of poverty for families in metro Atlanta. Click here to make a donation.
International Community School is accepting donations for its students. $25 will provide reading materials, $50 will buy a school uniform, $100 will pay for lunch and breakfast for a student for a month, $200 will pay for flags for each student's nation, $500 will pay for art instruction for one student and $800 will pay for afterschool tutoring for one student. Click here to learn about more donation opportunities.
Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School is accepting donations for its Family Fund, which helps families who work extremely hard yet have limited economic means. This support ensured students could remain committed to their studies and provided much-needed security in a time of instability. If you would like to donate, click here.
H.E.R.O. (Hearts Everywhere Reaching Out) for Children is accepting donations on Nov. 30. The organization is committed to improving the quality of life for children infected with and affected by HIV/AIDS in Georgia through enriching programs, unforgettable experiences, and connections with the community. Click here to donate.
Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia is accepting donations. The foundation has been helping Sickle Cell patients in Georgia since 1971. Click here for more information.
The Black Women's Health Imperative is accepting donations on GivingTuesday. BWHI is the first nonprofit organization created by Black women to help protect and advance the health and wellness of Black women and girls through various initiatives. Click here to donate.
LifeLine Animal Project is seeking donations on Nov. 30. The largest animal welfare organization in Georgia cares for more than 40,000 animals each year. LifeLine manages the Fulton and DeKalb County Animal Services shelters and has turned them into no-kill facilities. LifeLine’s shelters were the only shelters in metro Atlanta to remain open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, serving as the safety net for our city’s animals. Their goal is to raise $100K this year. Click here to donate.
To find more nonprofits who are accepting donations, head to Georgia Center for Nonprofits and check out GAgives. All Georgia-registered nonprofits with 501c3 tax-exempt status are eligible to participate by creating a free profile page on GAgives.org to promote their cause and accept donations – and not just during the GAgives campaign, but also year-round.
Tips for Donating on Giving Tuesday
BBB Wise Giving Alliance is sharing the following tips to help donors give wisely and make the most of their generosity this holiday season and all year round:
- Watch out for name similarities. When charities seek support for the same cause, their names are often similar. Before you give, be sure you have the charity’s exact name to avoid a case of mistaken identity.
- Review the website carefully. A responsible charity will include the following facts on its website: its mission and programs, measurable goals, and concrete criteria that describe its achievements. You should also be able to find information on their finances. Keep in mind, the type of work a charity does will affect its costs.
- Avoid on-the-spot donation decisions from unfamiliar organizations. The holidays bring a higher frequency of donation requests outside public locations. Don’t succumb to pressure to make an immediate giving decision. Responsible organizations will welcome your gift tomorrow as much as they do today.
- Be wary of emotional appeals. Marketers have been known to exploit the holidays to make emotional pleas to donors. Instead of making an impulse decision based on emotion, do some research first to verify that your selected charity operates ethically.
- Check with state charity officials. In many states, charities are required to register with the office of the attorney general before soliciting. Checking your state’s appropriate office is an easy way to detect if an organization is legitimate or not. You can find this information on the National Association of State Charity Officials (NASCO) website.
- Avoid charities that don’t disclose. Although participation is voluntary, charities that don’t disclose any of the requested information to BBB WGA raise a critical red flag for donors. Visit Give.org to find out if your selected charity is nondisclosure.
- Rely on standards-based evaluations. Charities can demonstrate they are trustworthy by agreeing to in-depth evaluations such as the 20 BBB Standards for Charity Accountability. Get free access to charity reports at Give.org.
- Research tax status. Don’t assume every organization claiming to do good is a tax-exempt charity. You can check an organization’s tax status with the IRS Tax Exempt Organization Search tool. Also, make sure your contribution is tax deductible.
To be added to the list of organizations in this article, send an email to joyce.lupiani@cbs46.com.
