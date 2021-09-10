Here's what to do if you lose your COVID-19 vaccine card

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- With many companies starting to require proof of vaccinations, it poses the question: what to do if you have lost your COVID-19 vaccine card?
It's a question COVID-19 Hotline experts are hearing a lot these days.
The Georgia's Poison Control Call Center says they receives nearly five thousand calls into their center every three weeks regarding lost vaccination cards.
The center advises those who have lost their vaccination card to fill out an immunization form on grits.state.ga.us. It takes roughly three to five days to receive the immunization results once the form is completed.
Essentially, you would not receive another COVID-19 vaccine card necessarily, but you do have to put in an official request form to be able to get the immunization records.
The second most asked question the call center receives is from parents. Many of them want to know what should they do if the public health safety protocol from the governor is different than the school district.
Dr. Lopez who runs the call center says," these are very difficult times because people are trying to, you know, follow instructions but they differ between the school district and what the state public health folks want."
We're state public health so when someone calls us for clarification, we'll give them public health current guidelines, and they can get this information from us directly by calling our hotline that's open between the hours of 8 a.m. through 6:30 p.m. That number is 1-866-PUB-HLTH, 1-866-782-4584."
