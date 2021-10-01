Pfizer booster shots
Pool/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

ATLANTA (CBS46) — COVID-19 booster shots are now available across North Georgia for those eligible to receive their third dose. 

In September, the CDC endorsed booster shots for millions of older or otherwise vulnerable Americans, opening a major new phase in the U.S vaccination drive against COVID-19.

Booster doses are available at the following locations: 

Cherokee

  • The Living Bridge Center
    130 Riverstone Terrace, Suite 102
    Canton, GA 30114
    470-863-5700
  • Vital Records - Woodstock
    7545 North Main St, Suite 100
    Woodstock, GA 30188
    770-928-0133
  • Cherokee County Health Department - Woodstock
    7545 North Main St, Suite 100
    Woodstock, GA 30188
    770-928-0133
  • Cherokee County Health Department - Canton
    1219 Univeter Road
    Canton, GA 30115
    770-345-7371
    1-866-942-9675
    WIC: 706-370-4700
  • Cherokee County Environmental Health
    1130 Bluffs Parkway
    Canton, GA 30114
    770-479-0444

Fannin

  • Fannin County Health Department - Health Clinic
    95 Ouida Street
    Blue Ridge, GA 30513
    706-632-3023
    WIC: 706-370-4700
    WIC: 1-866-942-9675

Gilmer

  • Gilmer County Environmental Health
    1 Broad Street, Suite 003
    Ellijay, GA 30540
    706-635-6050
  • International Travel Clinic
    28 Southside Church Street
    Ellijay, GA 30540
    706-635-4363, Ext. 104 or 113
  • Gilmer County Health Department
    28 Southside Church Street
    Ellijay, GA 30540
    706-635-4363
    WIC: 706-370-4700
    WIC: 1-866-942-9675

Murray

  • Murray County Health Department
    709 Old Dalton-Ellijay Road
    Chatsworth, GA 30705
    706-695-4585
    WIC: 706-370-4700
    WIC: 1-866-942-9675
  • Murray County Environmental Health'
    121 North Fourth Avenue
    Chatsworth, GA 30705
    706-695-0266 Ext. 371

Pickens

  • Pickens County Environmental Health
    1266 East Church Street
    Jasper, GA 30143
    706-253-0900
  • Pickens County Health Department 
    60 Health Way
    Jasper, GA 30143
    706-253-2821
    WIC: 706-370-4700
    WIC: 1-866-942-9675

Whitfield

  • North Georgia Health District Office
    1710 Whitehouse Court
    Dalton, GA 30720
    706-529-5757
  • The Living Bridge Center - Whitfield
    1200 W Waugh St, Suite A
    Dalton, GA 30720
    706-281-2360
  • Whitfield County Environmental Health
    136 Gillespie Drive
    Dalton, GA 30721
    706-272-2005
  • Whitfield Dental Clinic
    800 Professional Blvd
    Dalton, GA 30720
    706-279-9600
  • Vital Records - Dalton Office
    800 Professional Blvd
    Dalton, GA 30720
    706-279-9600
  • Whitfield County Health Department
    800 Professional Blvd
    Dalton, GA 30720
    706-279-9600
    WIC: 706-370-4700
    WIC: 1-866-942-9675

No appointment is needed, but you must meet at least one of the following criteria to qualify:

  • Be 65 and older 
  • Be 18+ living in long-term care 
  • Be 18–64 with an underlying medical condition
  • Be 18–64 with an increased risk of COVID-19 exposure and transmission due to working or institutional settings
  • Receive you second Pfizer vaccine at least 6 months prior to getting your booster shot

If you are a facility that is offering the COVID-19 booster vaccine and would like to be added to this list, email news@cbs46.com.

Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.