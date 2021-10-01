ATLANTA (CBS46) — COVID-19 booster shots are now available across North Georgia for those eligible to receive their third dose.
In September, the CDC endorsed booster shots for millions of older or otherwise vulnerable Americans, opening a major new phase in the U.S vaccination drive against COVID-19.
Booster doses are available at the following locations:
Cherokee
- The Living Bridge Center130 Riverstone Terrace, Suite 102Canton, GA 30114470-863-5700
- Vital Records - Woodstock7545 North Main St, Suite 100Woodstock, GA 30188770-928-0133
- Cherokee County Health Department - Woodstock7545 North Main St, Suite 100Woodstock, GA 30188770-928-0133
- Cherokee County Health Department - Canton1219 Univeter RoadCanton, GA 30115770-345-7371
- Cherokee County Environmental Health1130 Bluffs ParkwayCanton, GA 30114770-479-0444
Fannin
- Fannin County Health Department - Health Clinic95 Ouida StreetBlue Ridge, GA 30513706-632-3023
Gilmer
- Gilmer County Environmental Health
1 Broad Street, Suite 003
Ellijay, GA 30540
706-635-6050
- International Travel Clinic28 Southside Church StreetEllijay, GA 30540706-635-4363, Ext. 104 or 113
- Gilmer County Health Department28 Southside Church StreetEllijay, GA 30540706-635-4363
Murray
- Murray County Health Department709 Old Dalton-Ellijay RoadChatsworth, GA 30705706-695-4585
- Murray County Environmental Health'
121 North Fourth Avenue
Chatsworth, GA 30705
706-695-0266 Ext. 371
Pickens
- Pickens County Environmental Health1266 East Church StreetJasper, GA 30143706-253-0900
- Pickens County Health Department60 Health WayJasper, GA 30143706-253-2821
Whitfield
- North Georgia Health District Office
1710 Whitehouse Court
Dalton, GA 30720
706-529-5757
- The Living Bridge Center - Whitfield1200 W Waugh St, Suite ADalton, GA 30720706-281-2360
- Whitfield County Environmental Health136 Gillespie DriveDalton, GA 30721706-272-2005
- Whitfield Dental Clinic800 Professional BlvdDalton, GA 30720706-279-9600
- Vital Records - Dalton Office800 Professional BlvdDalton, GA 30720706-279-9600
- Whitfield County Health Department800 Professional BlvdDalton, GA 30720706-279-9600
No appointment is needed, but you must meet at least one of the following criteria to qualify:
- Be 65 and older
- Be 18+ living in long-term care
- Be 18–64 with an underlying medical condition
- Be 18–64 with an increased risk of COVID-19 exposure and transmission due to working or institutional settings
- Receive you second Pfizer vaccine at least 6 months prior to getting your booster shot
If you are a facility that is offering the COVID-19 booster vaccine and would like to be added to this list, email news@cbs46.com.
