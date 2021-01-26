Today the sports world will pause to honor baseball legend Hank Aaron.
A tribute will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Truist Park and a funeral is set for 1 p.m. Wednesday at Friendship Baptist Church. Both services are closed to the public but can be viewed live on the CBS46 streaming app and PeachtreeTV.
Aaron died Friday at the age of 86.
Speakers and video tributes for Tuesday’s service at Truist Park include:
Speakers:
- Rob Manfred, MLB Commissioner
- Ted Turner, former Braves owner
- Brian Snitker, Braves manager
- Marquis Grissom, former Braves outfielder
- Chipper Jones, former Braves infielder
Video tributes:
- Tom Glavine
- John Smoltz
- Dusty Baker
- Dale Murphy
- Freddie Freeman
- Bob Kendrick, Negro League Baseball Museum
Performance by Timothy Miller, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra opera
Speakers and video tributes for Wednesday’s service at Friendship Baptist Church include:
Speakers:
- Grandchildren -- Victor Aaron Haydel, Emily Haydel and Raynal Aaron
- Tom Morehead, Former President and CEO, Sterling Motorcars
- Bud Selig, Baseball Commissioner Emeritus
- Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice, President and Dean, Morehouse School of Medicine
- Bob Costas, Sportscaster, Hall of Fame Announcer (video)
- Tom Johnson, former President CNN (video)
- Allan Tanenbaum, Attorney, Secretary, Hank Aaron Chasing the Dream Foundation
- Andrew Young, former U.S. Ambassador and Atlanta mayor
- Terry McGuirk, Atlanta Braves Chairman
- Former president Bill Clinton
- Rev. Dr. William V. Guy, eulogy
- Billye Suber Aaron, wife of Hank Aaron
Musical selections and tributes:
- James Weldon Johnson and Rosamond Johnson
- Virtual Black Operatic Chorus
- Mr. Damien Sneed, Conductor/Kevin J. Miller, Pianist (Video)
- Mr. Timothy Miller, Assistant Professor of Voice and Music, Morehouse College, The Atlanta Braves Singer
- Rodrick Dixon, Musical Artist, Chicago, IL
