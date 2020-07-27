ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46/CNN) – Former 2012 Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain is still being treated for COVID-19 despite social media claims that he passed Monday.
The 73-year-old has been receiving treatment for the virus at an Atlanta-area hospital, according to a statement posted to his Twitter account in early July. On Monday, an update was posted to his Twitter account saying he was still hospitalized and being treated with oxygen.
"We know it's been a few days since we last gave you an update on the boss. But he is still in the hospital being treated with oxygen for his lungs. In the meantime, the doctors say his other organs and systems are strong," read the tweet.
We know it's been a few days since we last gave you an update on the boss. But he is still in the hospital being treated with oxygen for his lungs. In the meantime, the doctors say his other organs and systems are strong.— Herman Cain (@THEHermanCain) July 27, 2020
Cain, a contributor for conservative media outlet Newsmax, was hospitalized on July 1st "after he had developed symptoms serious enough that he required hospitalization" and was informed several days later that he tested positive for the virus.
According to a statement that was released, Cain did not require a respirator and was awake and alert when he was hospitalized.
Cain, as a co-chair of Black Voices for Trump, was one of the surrogates at President Donald Trump's June 20 rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
"We honestly have no idea where he contracted it. I realize people will speculate about the Tulsa rally, but Herman did a lot of traveling the past week, including to Arizona where cases are spiking. I don't think there's any way to trace this to the one specific contact that caused him to be infected. We'll never know," Dan Calabrese, who has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, said in a post on Cain's website.
At least eight Trump advance team staffers who attended the Tulsa rally tested positive for coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.