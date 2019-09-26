COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A train speeding toward a man asleep on the tracks, with just moments to spare. If it weren’t for the quick actions of two Cobb County heroes that man may be dead.
Thursday those two heroes spoke to CBS46 News about the frightening moments.
It was just after 3 a.m. when Officers Gregg Veal and Brad Smith were driving down Paces Ferry Road just moments away from taking a quick break. Then everything changed.
“I got to the rail road tracks looked over and I was like I think that’s a car on the train tracks,” said Officer Smith.
The officers took a closer look. Inside the car they found a man asleep behind the wheel. As they were deciding what to do next, the situation grew more serious.
“The signal started going off and the arm started coming down,” Officer Smith said.
“Our first thought was we need to stop the train and then really quickly you realize that’s not gonna happen,” Officer Veal explained.
So the officers sprang into action.
“I started banging on the window yelling at him. He’s not moving so I put on my baton, broke the driver side window,” explained Officer Smith.
In the dashcam video, you can see the officers pull the man out of the car moments before the train smashes into the vehicle. Luckily no one was hurt.
“How he ended up sleeping there I don’t think we’ll ever know,” said Officer Veal.
