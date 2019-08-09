ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Saturday CrossFit Midtown, along with other gyms across the country, will participate in the annual 31 Heroes Fundraiser workout.
The event is designed as an intense workout to honor the 30 service members, and one military K-9, killed in Afghanistan on August 6, 2011.
"Anytime anything is being done to help veterans," Atlanta resident Gary Cochard said, "it can be emotional."
Cochard's son Matt is the co-owner of CrossFit Midtown, which leads the nation in fundraising for the event.
"He's been doing this several years and keeps setting his goals higher and higher and keeps reaching those goals," Cochard said. "I think this is his way of serving his country."
The non-profit organization tells CBS46 its goal this year is to raise $50,000. To date, 31 Heroes says it has donated more than $1.5 million to funds to help military vets in need and their families through grant-making opportunities and partnership programs.
The organization says all funds raised from the event will go to programs to support the families affected.
If you'd like to read more about this weekend's fundraiser, or if you'd like to participate, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.