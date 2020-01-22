HALL County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man was arrested after Hall County Sheriff’s investigators discovered several amounts of narcotics during a search warrant on Wednesday.
A narcotics distribution investigation led officers to a home on the 1200 block of Martin Drive in Gainesville.
Inside the home, investigators found over 4 grams of packaged Heroin, several bags of packaged Crack Cocaine, Marijuana and Synthetic Marijuana.
Moments later, police arrested 58-year-old Edwin Wheeler Jr. of Gainesville. Wheeler was charged with; Trafficking Heroin, Possession of Cocaine with the intent to distribute, Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute, Felony Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Synthetic Marijuana.
According to authorities, the street value of the seized narcotics was $3,880.00.
No further arrests are anticipated in this case, police told CBS46.
