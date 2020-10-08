Herschel Walker discusses his support of Trump

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Herschel Walker's friendship with the president began in 1982, right before Donald Trump bought the now-defunct New Jersey Generals.
University of Georgia great Walker was its star player.
“We became friends,” Walker told reporter Ashley Thompson. “And it was different because we were going out to eat with his family and my family. We really became friends. Not just that he was my owner, but we became close friends.”
Close friends for an often racially polarizing figure.
“Here in Georgia, 89 percent of black voters are for Biden,” Thompson said. “What is it that you see in Trump that the black community does not?”
DATA: https://poll.qu.edu/georgia/release-detail?ReleaseID=3676
“One thing that’s sad to me is that I try to tell people I want to educate them on what Trump really is,” Walker said. “The way I try to do that…they’ve used that word racist, which I think is a terrible, terrible word to use and they try to water it down.”
The president recently contracted COVID-19 and while some are pushing for a virtual debate next week, he said he won’t do it, pointing to a conspiracy to help Biden. Walker agrees.
“They thought of somebody feeding him questions or somebody helping him out,” he said.
“I think people are thinking of the safety aspect,” Thompson said.
”There’s no doubt…but there can be safety by being 12 feet apart, by having the partition glass up,” Walker said.
During the first debate, Vice President Joe Biden called Trump a racist and many would agree. But not walker.
“I honestly know what racism is because you know, that’s what hurt me a little bit,” Walker explained. “That’s why I went to a behavioral health hospital because of racism, so I know what racism really is and I understand it. But when they start watering it down, they get emotion out of people.”
“I know you’re a friend of his and you’re a supporter, but something is wrong, right? If he doesn’t have much African American support? What could he be doing better?” Thompson asked.
“This is what’s so funny,” Walker said. “He’s going to get more African American support this go around than he got last time because I think they’re starting to see this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.