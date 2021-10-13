ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Former football star and Republican Hershel Walker announced Wednesday the cancelation of a fundraiser event that was scheduled for this weekend. Walker announced his campaign for U.S. Senate in Georgia back in August.
The planned fundraiser was canceled after one of the event's hosts Twitter account contained a swastika-like logo as their profile picture.
“The previously scheduled event has been called off. Herschel is a strong friend of Israel and the Jewish community and opposes hatred and bigotry of all forms. Despite the fact that the apparent intent behind the graphic was to condemn government vaccine mandates," said Mallory Blount, of the Walker campaign.
"The symbol used is very offensive and does not reflect the values of Herschel Walker or his campaign," she added.
