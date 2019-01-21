Atlanta, GA (CBS46) As the New England Patriots get set to kick off the 11th Super Bowl in the team's illustrious history, one ponders the question. Does it ever get old for Patriots fans?
Over the past 22 years, the team has played in ten of them, winning five. New England was also trounced by the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XX.
Once thought of as a laughing stock of the NFL in the early 1990's, the Patriots have righted the ship in a big way, first with the hire of Hall-of-Fame coach Bill Parcells in 1996. Parcells then took the team to the big game in his first year, losing to Green Bay, 35-21.
New England has since played in nine others, winning five championships along the way.
So does it ever get old? If you're a Patriots fan, is this just the normal expectation?
The Patriots have joined an elite group of teams in professional sports that have won multiple championships.
In the NFL, the Green Bay Packers lay claim to the first dynasty in the sport. The Packers won three titles in a row from 1929-1931 and six overall from 1929-1944.
The Packers also won several championships under Vince Lombardi, winning three NFL championships and two Super Bowls.
The next dynasty in the league were the Pittsburgh Steelers, who won four titles in six years in the 1970's.
The San Francisco 49ers picked up where the Steelers left off in the 1980's winning four Super Bowl championships during the decade.
In Major League Baseball, the first comparable dynasty has to be the New York Yankees. From 1926-1964, the team won a remarkable 19 World Series championships. They also lost seven others, appearing in a total of 26 of the 39 series played.
There have been smaller dynasties in MLB since that time, including the Oakland Athletics of the early 70's, who won three straight titles.
Also, the Yankees had a small dynasty in the late 90's into the early 2000's, winning four World Series titles, playing in six overall.
In the National Basketball Associated (NBA), the Minneapolis Lakers were the league's first dynasty, winning five of the first seven championships.
The Boston Celtics of the late 50's and 60's became the league's next great power, winning 11 championships in 13 years. Amazingly enough, the titles came at the expense of the Los Angeles Lakers on seven occasions.
Both the Lakers and Celtics shared dynamic period in the 1980's when Los Angeles won five championship and Boston three. In fact, at least one of those two teams played in the NBA Finals in EVERY year during the 1980's.
Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls finally broke through in 1991 and won six of the next eight championships. The only two the Bulls didn't win during that time were won by the Houston Rockets. Those were the two years that Jordan was retired from professional basketball to focus on his dream of playing professional baseball.
The Lakers and San Antonio Spurs dominated the next 15 years with the Spurs and Lakers capturing five titles apiece. The Golden State Warriors have been the dominant team of the current NBA, winning three of the last four NBA championships.
In the NHL, the first great rivalry were the Toe Blake-led Montreal Canadiens. The Habs captured five Stanley Cups in a row from 1955-1960 before winning 10 of 16 times from 1964-1980.
The Wayne Gretzky-led Edmonton Oilers then ran off four of five Cups in the mid-80's before Gretzky was traded to the Los Angeles Kings.
Small dynasties to come include the Pittsburgh Penguins, Detroit Red Wings and Chicago Blackhawks, who all won at least three Cups with the Wings winning four.
Other dynasties include the UCLA men's basketball team, which won 10 of 12 NCAA championships from 1964-1975.
In women's college basketball, the University of Tennessee was the first great program, winning six titles in 11 years under legendary coach Pat Summit.
The University of Connecticut has since become the dominant program, winning ten championships since the year 2000.
In college football, there have been several small dynasties, including the Yale Bulldogs 13 championships from 1874-1894, Notre Dame's five championships in eight years from 1943-1949 and Alabama's recent dominance, winning five of the last 10 championships.
So, is it possible to become tired of your team winning championships? The only way to find out is ask a fan of any of these previously mentioned teams.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
