HHS Secretary Alex Azar visits CDC

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Although COVID-19 cases are climbing across the country, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar remains optimistic.
“There is hope on the way in the way in the form of safe and effective vaccines in a matter of weeks or months,” he told reporters at the CDC on Wednesday.
Azar met with CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield and CDC Infectious Diseases Deputy Director Dr. Jay Butler to lay out the state of the pandemic.
“Unfortunately, we’re seeing a distressing trend here in the U.S. with Covid-19 cases increasing in nearly 75 percent of the country,” said Dr. Butler.
The country has surpassed 221 thousand Covid-19 deaths, but a new CDC report suggests that number may be much higher. According to the CDC, between late January and early October, an extra 299 thousand Americans have died compared to the same time frame in prior years.
“About 2/3rds of those we can link directly to covid-19,” Dr. Butler said.
The CDC is determining whether it will redefine what it considers close contact, currently defined as someone within six feet for at least 15 minutes.
“There is some recent data that has been determined that an individual who had a series of shorter contacts, but over time added up to more than 15 minutes, became infected,” Dr. Redfield said.
The CDC is also researching whether the isolation period for students exposed to Covid-19 can be shortened.
“Can you use testing during the quarantine to determine whether you can shorten the quarantine from 14 days to 10 days or seven days?” Dr. Redfield asked.
