ATLANTA (CBS46) -- When Emma Getvoldsen traveled from the United Kingdom to Atlanta, she was ready to do whatever it took to get her life back. But she never thought that would cost her the family’s savings.
“It's thousands of dollars that have been paid to Northside,” says Emma.
Her journey began in 2013, when she was suffering from severe endometriosis. She underwent a full hysterectomy. However, after three years, she says was still dealing with excruciating pain.
“It was discovered I have ovarian remnant syndrome, which is when a small fragment of ovary, the tissue, is left,” she explained. “It acts like a normal ovary, so you’ll have ovulation and pain.”
Doctors in the U.K. told Emma they were unable to treat her condition. Her research led her to Dr. Ken Sinervo at the Atlanta-based Center for Endometriosis Care.
“I felt that I deserved to have a life without pain. So, to me, my answer was to fly here and see a specialist who could fix me,” Emma said.
Sinervo operated on Emma but following the surgery, she suffered a series of medical complications. After 19 weeks of recovery in the U.S., she returned home. About two years later, she contacted Sinervo again. Her ovarian remnant had grown back.
The doctor agreed to try the surgery again, this time offering to do his part pro-bono. The day before her scheduled operation, Northside Hospital contacted Emma.
“Your next surgery alone is going to be $38,000. So, by this stage I had a bill of over $100,000,” she said.
The hospital refused to allow Sinervo to operate unless Emma first paid the balance from her previous surgery. Emma, believing she had already paid her bill in full before leaving after her first surgery, was shocked.
“Not once have I received a single bill,” she explains.
She showed CBS46 the documents she received from the hospital. The address on the final bill was not Emma’s.
“This is the address of somebody who works at Dr. Sinervo’s office,” she said.
The documents also showed she made six payments, totaling more than $19,000, all to cover her first surgery.
“Every time I’ve gone into that hospital I’ve paid something,” she explained.
CBS46 found that while Emma was making payments; she was not paying the full bill. Northside Hospital had presented her with an estimate, which she paid up front each time, at a 75% discounted rate, which was agreed to by the hospital.
It’s a situation Heather Ligresti knows well. She came to Atlanta for endometriosis care with the same doctor in April 2018. Heather was scheduled to stay three-to-five nights, but was discharged after only one night in the hospital. Before leaving, she too was presented with an estimate, which she paid up front at the same 75% discounted rate, amounting to $16,250.
When Heather and her husband, Gio Ligresti, returned home, they received another bill, this time for an additional $7,569. The bill wasn’t itemized.
“I signed an estimate, so they can charge me whatever they wanted,” Heather told CBS46.
“We were given an estimate, we paid the estimate, and after we paid the estimate in full we were sent another bill without any explanation as to why we were getting another bill,” Gio explained.
The Ligrestis paid the second bill out of fear that they would be on the hook for more than $95,000, which was the full price without the 75% discount.
“I think it’s a business practice that they carry out regularly,” Heather said.
The Ligrestis decided to take Northside Hospital to court. CBS46 was the only television station in the courtroom, despite the hospital’s legal team’s objection. The judge ultimately ruled in favor of Northside Hospital, stating the patients signed forms acknowledging the bill was simply an estimate and that the patient is responsible for any additional charges.
While Heather and Gio understand the legal argument, they still don’t feel Northside’s billing practices are right.
“We’re going to a hotel, I have an estimate for that hotel. We could go there after having a reservation and an estimate, and the hotel could say, ‘We change our mind. Instead of $250, its $470, just because.’ That’s not how an estimate is supposed to work,” Gio said.
Northside Hospital sent CBS46 a series of statements about their billing procedures.
“Northside Hospital provides price estimates for insured and uninsured patients prior to any scheduled procedure. Estimates are calculated based on historical averages for surgical procedures. As we cannot predict the care a patient will ultimately receive, the final bill could differ substantially from the price estimate provided originally. Additionally, the estimate provided does not include professional fees (e.g. fees associate with the costs of Surgeons, Pathologists, Radiologists, Anesthesiologists) as clearly identified on our estimate forms. However, Northside uses the same charge for all patients, whether insured or uninsured and regardless of whether the care provider is employed by or simply has privileges at Northside.
Out-of-pocket costs for insured patients will vary based on the benefit coverage of the individual insurance plan the patient selected. Uninsured patients are offered discounts, according to the hospital’s uninsured discount policies.
Patients can speak with a financial counselor and request a price estimate by contacting our Price estimate line at 404-851-8694 or Price.Estimate@northside.com.”
“Northside Hospital is world renowned in many specialties and patients come to us from all over the world for treatment or surgery. Over the years, Northside has incurred millions of dollars in uncompensated care from non-U.S. residents who have returned to their home country without paying their medical bills and who do not respond to efforts to communicate with them. For this reason, it is our policy to require payment in full from non-U.S. residents for non-emergent medical services prior to receiving them. We provide financial assistance and other self-pay discounts to patients who do not have insurance.”
A Northside Hospital Spokesperson also told CBS46 that, in general, a patient’s estimate usually differs from the actual cost by 5%-7%. We calculated Heather Ligresti’s bill. Her actual cost was 46.5% more than the estimate she originally received.
As for Emma, her life is still on hold. She can't fly home, because she's taken hormonal supplements to enlarge her ovarian remnant for the surgery, making it dangerous for her to fly. She was able to work out a deal with Northside, but she still owes $40,000. That’s money she and her family don’t have.
“I need this surgery, I need it done at Northside and I need this guy to do it. And pray to God nothing else goes wrong,” Emma said.
If you’d like to help Emma with her medical costs, please donate to her Go Fund Me campaign.
