ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Demonstrators in shackles set the tone for an at-times contentious Crossover Day at the Georgia Capitol.
Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, one of the state's top Republicans, walked out and was unwilling to preside over the day's most contentious bill, Senate Bill 241.
“This elimination of no-excuse absentee ballot voting, that’s not something I support," said Duncan, "and I just didn’t want to be the presiding officer over something I disagree with that vehemently.”
The bill would mean a Georgia voter wishing to vote by mail must provide an excuse from among the following: age 65 or older, away from the precinct the entire time during voting hours, physical disability that requires constant care, observation of a religious holiday, or a requirement to be at work.
The bill would also require absentee voters to provide a number from a state-issued ID.
The measure passed in the Senate and now heads to the House.
A bill that garnered widespread partisan support was House Bill 479, a bill brought forward after the death of Ahmaud Arbery who was shot and killed during a confrontation with neighbors as he jogged through a Brunswick-area neighborhood.
“Ahmaud and his life and his legacy is going to be that agent of change,” said State Rep. Bert Reeves, a Marietta Republican who sponsored the bill.
The bill seeks to overhaul Georgia's citizens arrest laws, repealing much of the language in the law from 1863 giving bystanders and citizens rights to arrest another citizen.
“Ahmaud’s death was not in vain,” said Reeves. The bill passed unanimously and now heads to the Senate.
"This bill having received the requisite constitutional majority is therefore passed," read House Speaker David Ralston, a Republican, to raucous applause.
