ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Atlanta Public Schools officials confirm that two students and another employee at South Atlanta High School got sick on Friday after ingesting laced brownies.
At least one student was sent to the hospital. School officials believe an educator gave out the laced treats.
APS official would not detail the educator's position or history with the school, but they say the employee has been removed from the school pending the results of the investigation.
While students tell CBS46 that the brownies were marijuana brownies, school officials and police were still working to determine exactly what substance was in the snacks on Monday afternoon.
“I’m kind of skeptical and afraid about that because my baby go to school here,” said Tiffany David who has two children who attend South Atlanta High School.
Tiffany David was picking her daughter up from school Monday when she learned about the incident from CBS46.
“He or she should be gone.,” she said about the employee. “He should not be here. That’s not right. That’s drugs in the school for the kids, no.”
“I think that’s the lowest that anybody can get, because the school employee is supposed to be there to teach the students,” said Carline Hodge, whose children attend another school. “Anybody should be concerned, especially mothers that have children and grandparents that are raising their grandchildren. I think is very important for everybody to know that this is not right,” Hodge continued.
Students at South Atlanta tell CBS46 that Friday was “Market Day,” which is part of a class where students cook food and learn to sell their products as entrepreneurs. They say the process to participate is stringent and there were not drugs involved in their project.
“There were brownies being sold on campus but it wasn’t laced brownies,” said South Atlanta Senior Kylencia Johnson. “I know the teacher that was over Market Day, and he would not allow us to sell any brownies that was laced with weed,” Johnson added.
Atlanta Public Schools Spokesperson Ian Smith released the following statement to CBS46 News:
“On Friday, November 30, Atlanta Public Schools Police Department was notified and immediately began investigating an incident that took place that same day at South Atlanta High School where two students and a school employee showed symptoms of being under the influence after ingesting brownies provided by another school employee. The school employee who is believed to be responsible has been removed from the school and faces disciplinary action pending the outcome of the investigation. APS has a clear code of conduct and enforces high ethical standards designed to protect the safety and well-being of our students.”
