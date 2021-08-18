DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A high school football game in DeKalb County Friday night has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, school officials announced.
The game between McNair vs. Forest Park at Godfrey Stadium has been canceled and may be rescheduled at a later date, according to a tweet by the Student Athletes of the DeKalb County School District.
The school district released the following statement regarding the cancelation of Friday's game:
"The safety and well-being of or students and staff remains a top priority. Out of abundance of caution, the football game between McNair High School and Forest Park High School scheduled for Aug. 20 has been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 case within McNair’s program."
Very limited details are available at this time, stay with CBS46 News for the latest.
