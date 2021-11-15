CARTERSVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) – Band members at Woodland High School in Bartow County will experience a trip of a lifetime next year as they head to London for the city’s world-famous New Year’s Day Parade.
Select members of the band performed Monday before the parade’s founder and executive director Bob Bone.
“Wow, aren’t they good?” Bone said after listening to the toe-tapping performance.
Bone told band members that on Jan. 1, 2023, they’ll perform before an audience of more than half a million people in a parade that’s televised and streamed across the globe. He said American high school and college bands are always the stars of the show.
“You are without a shadow of a doubt the most popular part of our parade,” Bone said.
“I was so excited. I could not believe it, honestly,” said Woodland junior Isabella Zapata, who will turn 18 while in London.
She said she’s proud to be building on the foundation laid by those who came before her.
This year’s seniors were freshman when the Woodland High School marching band performed in New York City for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2018.
The London parade will have more than twice the number of performers who'll come from 20 different countries.
“I’ve never been out of the country,” said junior Jackson Tadlock, “so it’ll be really cool to like get on a plane and go across the ocean.”
“This is what makes music education so special. Kids get to learn about music and about life,” said Michael Kobito, Woodland’s director of bands. “How many people can say they marched through the streets of London making music? Not a lot, but our kids will.”
There’s a lot to do between now and New Year’s Day 2023 — most importantly, fundraising to cover the travel expenses.
