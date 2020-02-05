ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) — While Georgia will likely finish with the top recruiting class in the country, Georgia Tech signed most of its class in December’s early signing period.
The Jackets signed three players, including the Georgia 6A offensive player of the year and first team Sports Illustrated All American in Jahmyr Gibbs of Dalton.
Tech also signed offensive lineman Cade Kootsouradis from Crestview, Florida and Devin Cochran a 6'7", 320 pound offensive lineman and graduate transfer from Vanderbilt who played at Norcross High.
Kennesaw State head football coach Brian Bohannon announced his Owls signed three more players February 5. KSU signed 15 in December.
